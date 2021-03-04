Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $59.78

Shares of Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.78 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 57.25 ($0.75). Diurnal Group shares last traded at GBX 57.40 ($0.75), with a volume of 192,325 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.26.

About Diurnal Group (LON:DNL)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

