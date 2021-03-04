Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $242.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.