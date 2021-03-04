Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (DIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) to post earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$2.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$307.00 million and a P/E ratio of -52.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.14. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -442.33%.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total transaction of C$212,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,880 shares in the company, valued at C$241,651.20.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) to C$3.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

