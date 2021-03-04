DMarket Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One DMarket token can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.33 or 0.00739552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00026500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00031629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043358 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMT is a token. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

