DMarket Price Tops $0.50 (DMT)

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last week, DMarket has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges. DMarket has a market cap of $28.69 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.96 or 0.00789507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00027285 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00032817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00045316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

