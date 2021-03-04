DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Insider Antoine Nobili Sells 3,333 Shares

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

BOOM stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.46. The stock had a trading volume of 140,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.97 million, a PE ratio of -165.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.23. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $69.42.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DMC Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 599.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000.

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

