DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $1.33 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DMScript has traded up 72.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript token can currently be purchased for about $0.0588 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00475204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00078324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.79 or 0.00483709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052426 BTC.

DMScript Token Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

