DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Short Interest Update

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 796,800 shares, a growth of 76.1% from the January 28th total of 452,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 513,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,833,000 after buying an additional 201,933 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after buying an additional 78,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 791,356 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 51,229 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 30,106 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 375,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DNP traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 28,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,233. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

