Docebo (DCBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

DCBO stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22. Docebo has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $68.00.

DCBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

