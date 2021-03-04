Doctors Coin (DRS) Hits Market Capitalization of $147.74 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $147.74 million and $2.04 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057917 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

