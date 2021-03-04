Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Short Interest Up 66.0% in February

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the January 28th total of 638,600 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DSS traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $3.00. 3,270,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,445. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Document Security Systems stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling counterfeit prevention, brand protection, and validation of authentic print media products. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

