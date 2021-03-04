DocuSign (DOCU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $247.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.05.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

