DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Increased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.05.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.19. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of -186.14 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

