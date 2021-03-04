Dogecoin Trading Down 8% This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $6.18 billion and approximately $1.05 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.30 or 0.00372168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,619,370,524 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

