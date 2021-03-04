Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $110.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the stock’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.95.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.67. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $2,323,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 94.4% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 705,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,650,000 after purchasing an additional 342,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

