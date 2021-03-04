Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Mark J. Kington Acquires 2,000 Shares

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00.

NYSE:D traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,676,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,400.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $344,479,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

