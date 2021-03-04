Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $475.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective dropped by Wedbush from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.99 EPS.

DPZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $332.73 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $275.22 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $1,994,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,108,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 168,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,677,000 after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after buying an additional 10,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

