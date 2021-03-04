Domo (DOMO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Domo to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Domo to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $59.10 on Thursday. Domo has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 3.07.
DOMO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
