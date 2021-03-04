Donaldson Company, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Donaldson’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%.

DCI has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Donaldson stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.06. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

