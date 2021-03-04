Donna A. Henderson Sells 10,449 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Stock

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $110,550.42.

NYSE:AROC traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,311. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 130,276 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Archrock by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Archrock by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,252,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AROC shares. Capital One Financial downgraded Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

