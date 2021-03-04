Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CAO Kami Turner Sells 6,000 Shares

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00.

Shares of DFIN traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.97. 493,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.91 million, a P/E ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $29.78.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at $851,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 101,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

