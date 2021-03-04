DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Raised to $170.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.13.

DASH traded down $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $144.08. 143,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,068. DoorDash has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $256.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.02.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

