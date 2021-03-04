DopeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $12,952.00 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. DopeCoin has a market cap of $274,285.97 and approximately $12,952.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00365929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000579 BTC.

DopeCoin Coin Profile

DopeCoin (DOPE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.