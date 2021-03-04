Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

DIIBF stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

