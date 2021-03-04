Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

DIIBF stock opened at $10.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.21. Dorel Industries has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

