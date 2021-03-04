Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Upgraded to Hold by Pareto Securities

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $11.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Pareto Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 40,741 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,693,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 359,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

