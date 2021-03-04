Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Dorman Products worth $17,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DORM. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 15.2% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Dorman Products by 37.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Dorman Products by 185.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,988 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Dorman Products by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $104.21 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $105.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

