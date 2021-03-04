Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 142.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 173,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 101,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 29.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $41.43. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

