Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.18.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DEI. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $41.43.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 64.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

