Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV opened at $126.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day moving average is $118.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

