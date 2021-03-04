Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Short Interest Up 97.5% in February

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the January 28th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,656,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DKAM opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Drinks Americas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About Drinks Americas
Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Drinks Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drinks Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.