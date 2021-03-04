Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) Short Interest Up 97.5% in February

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the January 28th total of 98,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,656,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DKAM opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Drinks Americas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer.

