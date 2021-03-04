Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Trading Down 7.8%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 3,376,588 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,228,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $160.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 156,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 102,235 shares during the period. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Drive Shack by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

