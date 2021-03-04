DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $334.51

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 334.51 ($4.37) and traded as high as GBX 415.98 ($5.43). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 407.30 ($5.32), with a volume of 2,734,584 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 383.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 334.51. The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 105,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £404,673.97 ($528,709.13).

DS Smith Company Profile (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

