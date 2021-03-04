DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DITHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

DITHF remained flat at $$5.55 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

