DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DITHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

DITHF remained flat at $$5.55 during trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.99.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

