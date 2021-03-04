DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.55

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several analysts have commented on DITHF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

