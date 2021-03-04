DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.55

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.

Several analysts have commented on DITHF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get DS Smith alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.