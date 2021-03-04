DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops One Day Volume of $7,141.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $7,141.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 74.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006287 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

