Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,055,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 320,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of Duke Realty worth $122,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.03.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

