Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Update

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 28th total of 601,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.7 days.

DPMLF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.87. 37,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,781. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.24. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DPMLF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Dundee Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.