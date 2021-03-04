Dusk Network (DUSK) Market Cap Reaches $83.88 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $83.88 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $352.78 or 0.00748949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00026443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00031668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00060535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00043572 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,084,806 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars.

