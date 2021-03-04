Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) dropped 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.50 and last traded at $81.39. Approximately 661,070 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 412,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.15.

DY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 99.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $6,042,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $23,399,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

