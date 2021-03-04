e-Gulden Tops 24-Hour Volume of $41.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $413,567.43 and $41.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00373912 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,975,657 coins and its circulating supply is 17,153,358 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

