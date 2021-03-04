EagleX (EGX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $493.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. EagleX has a market capitalization of $16,606.42 and approximately $493.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EagleX coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00481849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00072957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00078685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00083893 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.60 or 0.00498699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00054529 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

