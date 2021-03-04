Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.96

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.96 and last traded at $8.01, with a volume of 1207972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.41 million, a P/E ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence purchased 638,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares in the company, valued at $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,877 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 252.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 453,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 325,020 shares during the period. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

