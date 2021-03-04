Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Position Trimmed by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,449 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Eaton by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 374,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,945,000 after buying an additional 181,700 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 219,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Eaton by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 920,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,608,000 after buying an additional 151,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

NYSE ETN opened at $135.53 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.