Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Up 74.4% in February

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 74.4% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 3,600 shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EOI traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $16.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,027. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.