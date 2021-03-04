Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the January 28th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth $123,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $199,000.

Shares of NYSE EVG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 22,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,483. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

