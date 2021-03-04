EchoLink (EKO) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $979,422.06 and $106,911.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00058577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.00 or 0.00791688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00027336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00032771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00062360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00045441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.