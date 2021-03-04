EchoLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $897,668.97 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 4th. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $897,668.97 and approximately $128,301.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EchoLink has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.30 or 0.00740003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031482 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00060467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00043684 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

