Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $18,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $1,447,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 507.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth $2,195,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,933.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,591 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $208.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. Argus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

