EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.30

EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) (TSE:ECO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.30 and traded as high as C$4.85. EcoSynthetix Inc. (ECO.TO) shares last traded at C$4.38, with a volume of 526,181 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a current ratio of 37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$248.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,189.85.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

