Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Down 9%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) traded down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.32. 528,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 297,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $213.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 125.8% during the third quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 826,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 460,193 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter.

About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

