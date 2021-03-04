Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Shares Down 9%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) traded down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.32. 528,206 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 297,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.
The stock has a market capitalization of $213.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
About Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).
Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.